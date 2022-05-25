Hamblin, Budd lead Player of the Year awards

BACK-TO-BACK best-on-ground performances has helped Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong young gun Matt Hamblin to a commanding lead in the Player of the Year award.
Hamblin holds a six-vote lead in the Riverina League Player of the Year award after best-on-ground performances in wins over Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Leeton-Whitton.
Hamblin polled the maximum six votes in both games, voted by coaches, to lead from last year's joint Jim Quinn Medallist, Coolamon's Jerry Maslin.
Maslin has also produced two best-on-ground performances over the past two weeks to power up the leaderboard.
Maslin sits on 16, with Hamblin's teammate George Alexander in third spot on 13. Griffith's Jack Rowston has enjoyed a strong start to the year and is next on 12.
Meantime in the Farrer League Player of the Year award, The Rock-Yerong Creek gun Riley Budd holds a narrow one-vote lead over Marrar's Jack Reynolds.
Reynolds got the maximum six votes in the win over Northern Jets last Saturday to close within one of Budd.
The pair have opened up a buffer on the chasing pack that is headed by Charles Sturt University big man Andrew Dickins (12 votes) but also includes Marrar's Zach Walgers (11) and North Wagga full-forward Nathan Dennis (11).
Budd gets a chance to extend his lead against Coleambally on Saturday, while Marrar have the bye.
22 - Matt Hamblin (GGGM)
16 - Jerry Maslin (Coolamon)
13 - George Alexander (GGGM)
12 - Jack Rowston (Griffith)
10 - Matt Klemke (Collingullie-GP), Steven Camp (Turvey Park), Ryan Turnbull (MCUE)
20 - Riley Budd (TRYC)
19 - Jack Reynolds (Marrar)
12 - Andrew Dickins (CSU)
11 - Zach Walgers (Marrar), Nathan Dennis (North Wagga)
