MATER Dei Catholic College completed a memorable 24 hours for the school with victory in the girl's open division final at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
Less than 24 hours after taking out the Tracey Gunson Shield netball title, Mater Dei captured the girls Australian rules equivalent with a 2.5 (17) to 2.2 (14) victory over Kildare Catholic College.
Mater Dei were sent out warm favourites after dominating last week's gala day but were met by stiff opposition by a much-improved Kildare outfit.
Kildare kicked the only goal of the second quarter to take a five-point lead into half-time and then a Mater Dei goal in the third term set the stage for a big finish.
Mater Dei peppered the goals early in the final term but could only manage three straight behinds. Kildare launched a couple of desperate late attacks inside forward 50 but were unable to orchestrate a winning goal.
Mater Dei captain Jess Wendt was pleased to bring up another big win for the school.
"Two wins, our principal will be quite happy with that. Some more trophies to add to the cabinet," Wendt said.
Wendt conceded the win was a lot more hard-fought than Mater Dei expected.
"It's a pretty good feeling. It was a lot harder than we anticipated, I think," she said.
"We went into the gala day and beat them 26-0 and I don't think we were expecting a tough game after that but they definitely came out and made it one to work for."
Wendt put the strong second half performance down to teamwork.
"We started playing a lot more as a team. There was a lot more talk and a lot more working together then there was in the first half," she said.
"We really put our heads down and decided to work for it, we realised we were behind and needed to get in front."
The Priest sisters, Charlotte and Harriet, impressed for Mater Dei in the win, while Jolyne Igiraneza was strong in defence, particularly late.
Kaitlin Logan and Emma Suckling were outstanding for Kildare in defeat.
Full-time
MATER DEI CC (17)
1.1 1.1 2.2 2.5
KILDARE CC (14)
1.0 2.0 2.2 2.2
Goals: (Mater Dei) C Donlan, C Hall; (Kildare) J Carroll, C McKenzie.
Best: (Mater Dei) J Wendt, A Wood, D Manning, I Gaynor, C Priest, H Priest; (Kildare) E Suckling, K Wallace, K Logan, A Sase, A Nitschke, S Watson.
