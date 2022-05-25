The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Mater Dei Catholic College enjoy three-point win over Kildare Catholic College in open girls decider

MM
By Matt Malone
May 25 2022 - 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPIONS: Mater Dei Catholic College's open girls team celebrate their win over Kildare Catholic College at Robertson Oval on Wednesday. Picture: Matt Malone

MATER Dei Catholic College completed a memorable 24 hours for the school with victory in the girl's open division final at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.