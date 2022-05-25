The Daily Advertiser

Strong second term sets up Kildare's Currie Cup final win

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:35am, first published 5:50am
TOO STRONG: Kildare Catholic College retained their Currie Cup title with a strong win over The Riverina Anglican College in Wednesday's final.

A DOMINANT second quarter allowed Kildare Catholic College to retain its Currie Cup title with a 5.5 (35) to 2.1 (13) final victory over The Riverina Anglican College at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.

