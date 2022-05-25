A DOMINANT second quarter allowed Kildare Catholic College to retain its Currie Cup title with a 5.5 (35) to 2.1 (13) final victory over The Riverina Anglican College at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
After each side managed a goal apiece in the opening term, Kildare's midfield got on top in the second stanza as the defending champions booted three unanswered goals to establish a 20-point lead at the main break.
Advertisement
It proved decisive, with the second half an evenly contested battle.
TRAC got off to good start through a fine 50-metre running goal from Dan Okerenyang four minutes into the first quarter, before Tyler Jordan found an answer for Kildare late in the term.
A nice dribbling goal off a clearance from Judd Withers early in the second term gave Kildare a five-point lead, before an Archie Perrot major soon after extended the lead to 11.
Another just before the half-time siren to skipper Josh Allen after taking a mark in the goal square ballooned Kildare's advantage at half-time.
TRAC got a boost early in the second half when Billy Burns dribbled through a goal from a tight angle midway through the third term, the only goal of the quarter.
However, a goal late in the match to Ben Quilter put the icing on the cake for Kildare.
Kildare beat a TRAC side heavily depleted by COVID by 81 points in the preliminary rounds, and coach Connor Galvin knew they were in for a bigger fight in the final.
"They had a lot of players out and we were happy to get the win. But we knew today would be a completely different ball game and we didn't get ahead of ourselves," he said.
"It (second quarter) was the most important quarter as TRAC started really well and put us under the pump.
"It was probably the first time we've been challenged all tournament, so for the boys to respond like that was very impressive."
Kildare captain Josh Allen, one of his side's best in the final, said having a few players still in the side from last year's final win over Mater Dei was an advantage.
"There was three or four from last year's final. It definitely helps having an experience with the nerves especially and getting around the other boys," he said.
TRAC coach Justin Buckley was pleased with his side's performance, but said Kildare's ability to capitalise on the scoreboard with the breeze in the second term made it too big a hill to climb.
"I was proud of the boys today, they played really good football," he said.
"We were fighting uphill after that second quarter, but they had a good third quarter and probably ran out of legs in the last quarter."
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 1.0 4.3 4.4 5.5 (35) def THE RIVERINA ANGLICAN COLLEGE 1.0 1.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
Advertisement
Goals: TRAC - Dan Okerenyang, Billy Burns; Kildare - Tyler Jordan, Josh Allen, Ben Quilter, Archie Perrot, Judd Withers
Best: TRAC - Jude Vennel, Gilbert Ruwald, Dan Okerenyang, Nate Hamblin, Charlie Harper, Henry Roberts; Kildare - Josh Allen, Isaac Gooden, Ben Quilter, Hunter Higgins, Jag Ashcroft, Oscar Perrot
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.