WAGGA cyclist Bronte Stewart got her racing stint in Europe off to a strong start at the Tour du Gevaudan Occitanie earlier this month.
After being selected for an AusCycling under-19 endurance camp, Stewart showed why after she finished second in the junior classification, tenth in general classification and with the bunch in 17th in the prestigious race in France.
More strong results for the Tolland Cycling Club member during her European stint would only enhance her chances of selection in Australia's team for the UCI Road Cycling World Championships at Wollongong in September.
Stewart won her way onto the five-cyclist team for the Europe trip after racking up three top five finishes at January's road nationals, and a handful of strong results for National Road Series team Sydney University Staminade.
She also claimed two podium finishes at the Oceania Road Race Championships at Brisbane in April.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
