IT SHAPES as a case of catch me if you can as experienced country jockey Mathew Cahill looks to secure his first Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
The sidelined Cahill will enter the final two months of the season as leader of the jockey's premiership, with Simon Miller and Wagga apprentice Hannah Williams leading the chasing pack.
Cahill has ridden 34 winners in the SDRA to lead by nine with 11 meetings remaining.
Miller's winning treble at Albury on Monday has moved him to second position on 25, with Williams rounding out the chances on 24.
Jordan Mallyon and Brodie Loy, both on 20 wins, round out the top five.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin, Williams' master, is happy to see her hard work being rewarded.
"Hannah's going good, she's getting some half-decent rides and she's improving out of sight," Colvin said.
"She always turns up here, she's always here, she works at it so it's good. If you work at it, you like to see people get results."
Meantime in the SDRA trainer's premiership, Mitch Beer is on track for his second straight title.
Beer has trained 31 winners in the SDRA to lead by nine from the Wangaratta-based Andrew Dale (22).
Colvin is third on 16, ahead of Tim Donnelly (15) and Donna Scott (13).
...
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin believes Carnival Miss deserves her crack at Highway company at Randwick on Saturday.
Carnival Miss ran a super second in the Queen of the South on Wagga Gold Cup day and has earned herself a start in Saturday's $100,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1400m).
Carnival Miss ran a gallant second behind Crucial Witness on Cup day and it prompted Colvin to opt for a Highway for the four-year-old mare.
"I'm pretty keen to go and have a crack at them," Colvin said.
"She handles the wet alright, it might fall away a bit, I don't know, but she can handle the wet and she's pretty tough, that's why I like her.
"I thought it was a very good run at Wagga, she drew the outside, had to use her up early and she still fought on so she deserves to have a crack. Even after that run, she's going nice, feels terrific.
"She ran second before that and probably should have won I thought, she was a bit unlucky."
Helping Carnival Miss' chances is the booking of in-form apprentice Tyler Schiller. His claim will get her in with 52 kilograms from barrier nine.
"He would win on a broomstick at the moment," Colvin said.
Meantime, stable star Another One is in the paddock after his third placing in the Wagga Town Plate.
He will have about a six-week spell with the $1.3 million Kosciuszko in mind.
...
WAGGA breeder-owner Doug Walker enjoyed a huge result at last week's Gold Coast National Weanling Sale.
Walker sold two yearlings at the Magic Millions sale for a total of $550,000.
An Extreme Choice filly, out of Snitzel mare Majestueux, fetched $350,000 when purchased by Kacy Fogden Racing.
He also sold a Toronado colt, out of Holy One for $200,000. The half brother to So Say Angel and Holy Empress was sold to Merrick Staunton on behalf of Hong Kong interests.
...
COROWA sprinter Front Page pulled up with cardiac arrhythmia after his down the track finish at Flemington last Saturday.
The Wagga Town Plate winner settled up on the speed but tired to finish 12th, beaten just under three lengths, as the $2.40 favourite in the listed Straight Six (1200m).
A post-race veterinary examination revealed cardiac arrhythmia and stewards ordered that Front Page shall not start in any race until they have received a satisfactory veterinary report.
The report must include the results of an ECG performed at rest and cardiac auscultation performed within 30 minutes of completing a satisfactory gallop of at least 1000 metres.
...
ALBURY trainer Mitch Beer was full of praise for jockey Jason Lyon after his first Sydney metropolitan winner on Saturday.
Lyon produced a peach of a ride to get the Beer-trained Mnementh home at Rosehill.
The 41-year-old has based himself at Albury for the past couple of months and Beer was thrilled to see him rewarded with a city win.
"It was a terrific ride," Beer said.
"He rode the horse confidently and well in the Town Plate. He galloped the horse (last) Tuesday and was just in the mindset all week that the horse was going to win.
"He got going at a time where probably a jockey that didn't have as much confidence in the horse wouldn't have got going. He knew how good the horse was going, not only (on Saturday) but throughout the whole prep.
"Credit to Jason, all the owners were rapt to keep him on and they've all reaped the rewards."
It was the middle leg of a big few days for Lyon, who went to Townsville for six rides the day prior, where his best result was a third placing.
Beer has the $1.3 million Kosciuszko in his sights with Mnementh after the Rosehill win.
...
IT IS ladies day at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
There will be free entry for ladies as part of the festivities, which also include a Garden Party precinct, fashions on the field and prize giveaways.
On the track, a six-race Sky Two card has attracted 142 nominations.
The feature on the day is the $15,000 City Tattersalls Ladies Day Cup (1200m), which has attracted quality nominations such as Yeldarb, Northernero, Forever Newyork, Halo Warrior, The Unknown Factor and La Sante, among others.
It is the first of three consecutive SDRA race meetings at Wagga over the next three weeks.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: West Wyalong (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
