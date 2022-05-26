If Dantain's Magic can win at Wagga on Saturday - albeit it on a lesser stage than what she faced last start - it will validate the opinion of the mare held by trainer Chris Heywood.
Dantain's Magic captured her first career victory in a $40,000 maiden on Wagga cup day and will line up for her first start in three weeks in the Class 1 (1200m) at Wagga on Saturday.
Advertisement
It's the first meeting held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club since May 6 with some areas of the course on Saturday sold out for the Ladies Day race meeting.
Dantain's Magic was the only Wagga-trained galloper to win on cup day and when she won her first race at odds of $8.50 it was a moment to savour for her connections.
The form from the victory has been supported by the runner-up Greek Tycoon since winning at Albury earlier this week.
Heywood said dropping back to a $15,000 race at a Sky 2 meeting was the logical choice for Dantain's Magic.
"It's a gradual progression even though the race is worth a lot less prize money - the class and distance suits," he said.
"She is racing at home again over 1200 metres and will carry slightly less weight."
Albury jockey Jason Lyon will take over on Dantain's Magic after a week earlier landing one of his career highlight victories winning aboard Mnementh in Sydney.
The promising Miss Kirribilli won on debut before trying hard when second to the talented Our Last Cash on cup day.
Dupride Star ran third in the same race at big odds and is drawn closer to the rails as she attempts to reverse the result.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Dantain's Magic won her first race in ten starts after three runs this preparation and the trainer believes there is more success ahead
Dantain's Magic has always promised to win races and is starting to find her best as a four-year-old, according to Heywood.
"She has shown glimpses of ability before and has just taken some time," he said.
"It has taken a while to get her back to where she is now.
"I'm sure she has come on a bit more since her last run so she should run well again.
Dantain's Magic ran second behind subsequent dual Highway Handicap winner Ten Bells in March of last year.
Advertisement
She didn't race for several months before resuming in April after a trial - albeit well beaten - behind Country Championship winner Another One with Mnementh running third.
Her latest victory for her big group of owners proved Dantain's Magic can measure up to win more races and she will need to be every bit as good as last start to make it two straight wins on Saturday,
There is a lot of recommendable form in the last of six races with the top weight Gulf Of Aden resuming for new trainer Dan McCarthy after completing his early racing with Chris Waller in Sydney.
Gulf Of Aden opened his previous campaign with a win over 1200 metres at Kyneton and is first-up for McCarthy after winning a Tatura trial by three lengths.
Heywood hopes Dantain's Magic can measure up against a highly competitive line-up.
"I don't want any more rain for her because she hasn't shown much on soft tracks before," he said.
Advertisement
"It's difficult to win a race anywhere so we were delighted to win last time for the extra prize money.
"It's less money on Saturday, but that doesn't matter.
"She should be competitive, but it is a very strong race."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.