The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

East Wagga-Kooringal reduced to no bench in 26-point win over Barellan

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 29 2022 - 2:07am, first published May 28 2022 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURED: Jarrad Boumann sustained a badly corked calf in the win over Barellan on Saturday.

East Wagga-Kooringal moved to the top of the Farrer League ladder with a gutsy 26-point win over Barellan on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.