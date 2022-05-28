The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Tigers trounce Swans in first win of season

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 28 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACT: Cooper Pavitt kicked five goals in Saturday's trouncing of Griffith. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA Tigers are finally off the mark for the year after they took out some early season frustration on Griffith in a 23.15 (153) to 2.8 (20) belting at Robertson Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.