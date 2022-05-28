WAGGA Tigers are finally off the mark for the year after they took out some early season frustration on Griffith in a 23.15 (153) to 2.8 (20) belting at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
After losing their first five games, including tight ones against Narrandera (four points) and Coolamon (six), the Tigers simply could not afford to lose at home against the Swans.
The result was never in doubt from the outset, with the Tigers piling on 11 unanswered goals in the first half.
Griffith's only two goals came in the third quarter, and they have plenty of work to do given their only victory was against winless Leeton-Whitton.
"Today we played good footy but we're not getting carried away," Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said.
"It's not the position we want to be in, but we took a step in the right direction.
"We tried a few different players down back in different roles, and being comfortable doing different things.
"Guys were happy to be able to celebrate a win, but the message is we won't get too carried away. There's still a lot of work to get to where we want to be."
Stephenson reserved special praise for Tom McCoullough, who battled admirably in the ruck in the absence of regular first choice Henry Cook.
The Tigers next face a virtual do-or-die battle with arch rivals Turvey Park (fifth, 3-3 record) at Maher Oval next week.
"Generally in footy you get what you deserve. We lost a couple of close games and it could be different, but we have to deal with what's in front of us," Stephenson said.
WAGGA TIGERS 5.9 11.12 15.14 23.15 (153) def GRIFFITH 0.3 0.5 2.7 2.8 (20)
Goals: Wagga Tigers - Cooper Pavitt 5, Murray Stephenson 4, Brady Morton 4, Jesse Manton 2, Josh Larwood, Tom McCoullough, Ignatius Lyons, Shaun Flanigan, Ben Gould, Jock Cornell, (two goals not provided); Griffith - James Nancarrow, Kahlan Spencer
