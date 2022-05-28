NORTHERN Jets cemented their spot in the Farrer League top five with a 29-point win over Temora in the local derby on Saturday.
The Jets felt under siege at three-quarter-time but kicked the first two goals of the last term to sneak away on their way to a 14.8 (92) to 9.9 (63) win at Ariah Park.
The Jets led all day but Temora closed within 20 points at three-quarter-time and were starting to build momentum.
But the young Jets team were able to respond with a four-goal final term that helped secure a vital four points.
The win moved the Jets to fourth spot ahead of a big game against ladder leaders East Wagga-Kooringal next week.
"We found a way to grind it out today and it was a real positive for the young blokes to do it," Avis said.
"It had a feeling like they were building. We had to really reset at three-quarter-time and go right, we've got to go out hard this first 10 minutes and luckily we did, we kicked the first two goals that set up our last quarter and probably set the win up really.
"There was some positive maturing signs from our young side."
The loss dropped Temora from fourth to seventh. Avis knows how important the four points are.
"Absolutely. We kind of kept it under wraps with it being a local derby and that 'we've got to win' talk but to be honest it was a must win for us," he said.
"We want to be in the top half of that group and when there's not much in it you've got to get every win you can. It was really huge for us to go out and win today.
"We were disappointed we didn't quite get there last week. A couple of lapses which happens with young teams but it was good that we were able to today carry that momentum, as much as a loss hurts."
The Jets went down to Marrar by nine points last week and Avis was happy with how they carried a lot of positives from that effort into the Temora game.
"We're looking to hunt the footy around the contest and just apply that pressure and really almost suffocate sides so they can't get any free flowing footy," he said.
"And because we've got a young, fast side, once it hits the deck, we're starting to back each other by getting up and going. We're really starting to build that pressure game and we were up and about with our pressure game and we really carried that on from last week as well."
Lachie Jones was strong in the ruck, despite picking up a shoulder injury. Hamish Gaynor won a mountain of footy through the midfield, while Charlie McCormack and Matt Wallis were strong in attack. Wallis kicked three and dished off a number of others in a strong performance against his former club.
The bad news for the Jets was Sam Fisher pinched a nerve in his back and James Parkinson tweaked his hamstring.
Rob Krause and Tim McAuley were best for Temora.
Full-time
Northern Jets 3.2 7.4 10.8 14.8 (92)
Temora Kangaroos 2.1 5.2 7.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Wallis 3, J.Harper 2, C.Bell 2, C.Mccormack 2, H.Gaynor 2, J.Avis 1, J.Bell 1, L.Jones 1; Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary 2, R.Krause 1, J.Morton 1, P.Walker 1, B.Moye 1, T.Shea 1, L.McKelvie 1, J.Cullen 1
BEST: Northern Jets: H.Grinter, J.Fisher, M.Wallis, H.Gaynor, C.Mccormack, C.Bell; Temora Kangaroos: R.Krause, J.Cullen, D.Leary, J.Morton, T.McAuley, A.McRae.
