The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Albury moves into top four with win over CSU

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 29 2022 - 1:53am, first published May 28 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Morgan tries to split the Albury defence in CSU's loss.

Albury continue to move in the right direction after a tight win over CSU helped them into the top four.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.