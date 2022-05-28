Albury moves into top four with win over CSU

Albury continue to move in the right direction after a tight win over CSU helped them into the top four.
The Steamers brought their record to three wins, of which one is a forfeit, and three losses this season after a 25-17 win at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
It was far from champagne rugby but Steamers coach James Kora thought his team did enough to secure an important five points on the congested ladder.
"Between the two teams is was a case of who could hold onto the ball for the longest," Kora said.
"That is really what it came down to as both teams play similar games - go wide, hold the ball and open things up.
"It looked like an identical game plan so it was all about who could hold and ball the longest and who was the fittest."
Harry Goggins was strong while Tully MacPherson-Peacock impressed after moving to five-eighth.
The win moves Albury into fourth but only three points separates three teams.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.