The Rock-Yerong Creek expect to be without best and fairest winner Dean Biermann for the next month after he sustained a shoulder injury in the win over Coleambally on Saturday.
Biermann dislocated his shoulder in the opening term as the Magpies were forced to work hard for their 10.10 (70) to 8.7 (55) win at Coleambally.
The Blues, searching for their first win of the year, took it right up to TRYC early and it was only a goal after the siren that helped the Magpies to a four-point half-time lead.
The visitors produced their best footy in a four-goal third term that proved enough to get them over the line.
"They hunted the footy and used it pretty well. We fumbled it a lot and probably brought a lot of pressure on ourselves," TRYC co-coach Heath Russell said.
"It wasn't our finest game but we just had to get the win."
Russell said Biermann will be sidelined for an extended period.
"Four to six weeks maybe. It went back in straight away which is positive but obviously he's pretty important to the way we play," Russell said.
"He'll get it assessed and we'll go from there."
Joey Hancock was the Magpies' best, while Todd Hannam and Michael Cummins were also good.
The Hillier brothers enjoyed strong games for Coleambally.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 2.5 5.7 9.8 10.10 (70)
Coleambally Blues 1.3 5.3 6.5 8.7 (55)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 3, S.Wolter 2, T.Hannam 2, J.Hancock 1, R.Budd 1, T.Collins 1; Coleambally Blues: C.Steele 2, A.Burge 1, B.Argus 1, B.Hooper 1, M.Hillier 1, K.Woods 1, J.Hodge 1 BEST: TRYC Magpies: J.Hancock, N.Budd, T.Hannam, J.Roberts, M.Stephenson, C.de Brueys-Diessel; Coleambally Blues: J.Buchanan, M.Hillier, L.Hillier, C.Hayes, C.Steele, B.Argus.
