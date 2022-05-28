The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

The Rock-Yerong Creek forward Dean Biermann injures shoulder in 15-point win over Coleambally

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 29 2022 - 2:09am, first published May 28 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Biermann

The Rock-Yerong Creek expect to be without best and fairest winner Dean Biermann for the next month after he sustained a shoulder injury in the win over Coleambally on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.