Temora still unbeaten after tight win over Tumut

Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone wants to play former club Young for the Challenge Cup as the Dragons extended their unbeaten start to the season.
Tumut declined the opportunity to play for Group Nine's new initiative and in the end saved themselves $1000 after falling to a 16-12 loss at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The Dragons started off well, scoring the first two tries of the clash.
Tumut closed the gap when Brayden Draber crossed but Temora responded as Hamish Starr went over.
Tom Hickson crossed for a late try to give Tumut one last shot at victory but Temora had the answers.
McCrone was pleased to get another win on the board.
"The result was fantastic as it was a tough day," McCrone said.
"We turned over too much possession but we defended really, really well.
"We had to do a lot of it as while we started the game really well, and were up 12-0 after the first 10 minutes after playing a really good style of footy, we had to defend for long periods of time.
"It's the same story as the last couple of weeks and it's the real positive for us but I would like to get to a place where we play that style of footy we did for 10 minutes and play it for 80 minutes."
Tyler Madden had a strong game through the forwards but McCrone was impressed with how the whole side muscled up against a Blues outfit that still have plenty of size about them despite co-coach Zac Masters nursing a broken thumb on the sidelines.
"We defended really tough and hard and I don't think they enjoyed that," McCrone said.
Temora were drawn out as the initial holders of the Challenge Cup.
They've survived challenges from Kangaroos and Brothers so far this season with Albury and Tumut both electing not to offer up the winner takes all $1000 prize.
McCrone hopes Young will step up to the mark for their clash at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
"I really hope Young challenge as they are a really good team who should challenge," he said.
"I see them and Gundagai as the two best teams in the comp. That Tumut didn't challenge today is a bit of a funny one.
"The way the year has worked out for us with the two weeks off at the start of the year, that could have been a massive negative for us, has turned into a real positive.
"We had two extra weeks and then the teams we had to play before getting to the teams we have to play now is working well for us.
"We're still learning but we're keen to see where we actually sit as Young, regardless of the result last week, in my eyes are equally the two best teams in the comp."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
