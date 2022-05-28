The Daily Advertiser
Temora still unbeaten after tight win over Tumut

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated May 28 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Tyler Madden was among Temora's best in their win over Tumut.

Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone wants to play former club Young for the Challenge Cup as the Dragons extended their unbeaten start to the season.

