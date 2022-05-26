Matt Ward has been playing first grade for more than two decades and still hasn't got his fill.
Southcity's football manager has a big role off the field for the club and come Sunday is looking to have a big role on it when the Bulls host Young at Harris Park.
Ward came off the bench in Southcity's loss to Tumut on Sunday as is set to do the same against the Cherrypickers.
He's nearing his 46th birthday but Ward is more than happy to help the club out while he still can.
"I just love playing, I still love going to training, love being fit and I still love most things about footy," Ward said. "The contact is good and I won't say no until the body tells me no.
"It is getting close to telling me no though."
Ward had a cameo appearance in 2020 but wasn't required last year.
However with their depth put to the test he's put his hand up once more.
"I had a bit of a hamstring issue early on but I've come back and played the last two games in ressies, a full game without coming off," Ward said.
"I actually came off the bench last week for about 12 minutes but the game was already gone.
"It showed I could still do it.
"In little stints like that I should be right."
It's been a tough start to the season for the winless side, but Southcity pushed Tumut early in their clash at Twickenham.
They only trailed 12-4 at half-time before the Blues ran away with things late to take a 42-16 victory.
Ward rated it as their best display so far this season however they couldn't keep up the pressure.
"It was one of our more sustained efforts but we still have a long way to go," Ward said.
"We have a lot of new faces who probably haven't played first grade footy for 80 minutes.
"We stuck with them pretty well and if we stick to the processes and complete it is a pretty easy game.
"If you complete and the other team doesn't you can win."
Ward thought Tumut were able to take advantage as the team tired, especially through the middle with some of Tumut's bigger forwards.
Things won't get any easier this week.
Southcity will head into the clash with a Young outfit looking to respond to their first loss of the season without Brody Tracey.
He picked up a knee injury in the loss to Tumut but younger brother Joel returns after missing out due to COVID.
Nick Skinner is also still sidelined with a ribs complaint.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
