Ag College looks to add to winning run

Ag College are looking to back up a rare win over Waratahs to move into second place on the Southern Inland ladder.
Aggies scored their first win over their crosstown rivals in seven years last time out but face another big test when they head to face Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
However coach Tom Lamond believes having the bye last week has been a big boost as the university club looks to regroup after the breakthrough victory.
"Griffith away is probably the hardest game on the road, with the two-hour car trip there and they're usually very strong at home but the boys are very switched on and recovered after a very physical game against Waratahs," Lamond said.
"The bye heaped us massively with that week off to recover but they're keen to get back into it."
Ag College have won their last four games and Lamond wants to see the side keep building into the season.
However things have been made harder with the loss of five-eighth Anthony Taylor.
Taylor has been a real leader in the back line this season but won't make the trip across.
Sam Carwardine comes into the side and while he's not a noted number 10 Lamond is confident he can fill the void.
"He's quite a handy footballer and he's given us good direction when he's come on this year," Lamond said.
"He's got a smart football brain and when he has come on this year he has changed the direction of the centres. He will be fine."
Lamond is looking for the side to play smart football up against a much bigger Griffith side, who only fell seven points of unbeaten Wagga City last week.
He's hoping fitness will work on their side.
"If we can do the hard work and can be a little bit fitter than what they are, it will help us strike on the scoreboard," he said.
Meanwhile CSU are looking to hit back from a narrow loss to Tumut and bring up their third win of the season when they host Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval.
After receiving a forfeit from Leeton last week, the Steamers haven't played since their 26-17 loss to Wagga City.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
