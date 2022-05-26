"It was always a joke at footy, everything was a joke, everything was fun and what not but once you take that captaincy role you realise that how you're travelling at the time falls upon your shoulders. So if you's aren't winning, or aren't winning convincingly, or aren't playing to the game plan, it's your role to make sure it happens and whatever you've got to do to make it happen, sometimes you've got to pull the trigger on not being the funny guy and making sure everyone's doing the right thing and putting in 100 per cent at training."

