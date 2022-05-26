The Daily Advertiser
Northern Jets forward Adam Flagg received a two-game suspension when returning to Lavington

By Matt Malone
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:21am, first published 1:00am
OUT: Adam Flagg received a two-game suspension playing for Lavington reserves last Saturday week. Picture: The Border Mail

NORTHERN Jets will be without Adam Flagg for another week due to an unusual suspension.

