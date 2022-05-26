NORTHERN Jets will be without Adam Flagg for another week due to an unusual suspension.
Flagg was cleared back to Ovens and Murray League club Lavington when the Jets had the bye last Saturday week.
Flagg played for Lavington's reserves and was reported for umpire abuse. He accepted a two-game suspension last week.
He missed the Jets' nine-point loss to Marrar last Saturday and will also miss Saturday's showdown with Temora at Ariah Park.
Meantime, Barellan forward Jack Hillman has accepted a two-game suspension for a dangerous tackle.
Hillman was reported for a dangerous tackle in Barellan's three-point win over Temora last Saturday at Nixon Park.
The tackle injured Rob Grant, causing the game to be halted while he was taken from the ground in a stretcher and then to hospital.
Hillman will miss games against East Wagga-Kooringal and North Wagga.
