SACRED Heart Primary School overcame traditional heavyweight Mater Dei Primary School to take out the Wagga boys final of the Paul Kelly Cup on Wednesday night.
A six-goal performance from Jack Nightingale paved the way for what potentially was Scared Heart's first ever win in the Paul Kelly Cup final.
Nightingale kicked four of the first five goals of the game as Sacred Heart went onto a convincing win at Robertson Oval, 11.6 (72) to 5.3 (33).
The win had organisers and Sacred Heart officials scrambling for the record books with the very real possibility it was the school's first win in the Wagga final.
Sacred Heart coach Scott Lucas said the entire school community was proud of the team's efforts.
"It's pretty awesome. To have as many players as we did play in the game and to turn up here with a lot of supporters, I think it meant a lot for the school and meant a lot for the boys so it was really good," Lucas said.
"They knew what they were doing. They had a pretty simple game plan of getting it long so they executed that pretty well and went on with it from there."
Sacred Heart will now progress to the Riverina finals in Griffith.
Lucas expects them to give a good account of themselves.
"Whoever we have to play there the boys will be pretty keen to take them on," Lucas said.
"Some of those boys have only taken up the game pretty late. Jack Nightingale's only just taken up the game and he was awesome. Beau Barac showed some really good leadership, all of our year six boys, Elvis Conteh, Patty Francis, Jett Miller, all took it on really well which is good to see."
Meantime, Mater Dei Primary School got one back in the girls final, recording a 45-point win over Kooringal Public School, 9.6 (60) to 2.3 (15).
Abbey Hunt and Izzy Doherty starred with three goals each in impressive displays.
Mater Dei coach Lawrence Graham was full of praise for his team.
"It was a really good performance. We went well at the gala day and we thought we were a chance and they played really, really well," Graham said.
"They are really good communicators and showed good teamwork and we're really, really proud of how they went.
"We're looking forward to the next challenge."
Mater Dei lost their first game of the gala day, to Kooringal Public, and had to win every game from that point to progress to the final.
Graham paid tribute to the girls willingness to learn and work together.
"That's where the teamwork aspect came in," he said.
"Girls footy, they don't get a lot of time doing this so time is wonderful and just the development in the last two or three games in the round robin was great and we saw it again in the final tonight.
"We're very proud and looking forward to the next steps."
Full-time
Boy's final
SACRED HEART PRIMARY (72)
7.3 11.6
MATER DEI PRIMARY (33)
2.2 5.3
Goals: (Sacred Heart) J Nightingale 6, J Miller, H Curtis, E Conteh, H Nightingale, A Comerford; (Mater Dei) O Treanor 2, R Irvine, H Bolton, R Drum.
Best: (Sacred Heart) J Nightingale, B Barac, E Conteh, H Curtis, P Francis, H Evans; (Mater Dei) C Corbett, H Bolton, R Drum, O Treanor, C Bailey, G O'Hara.
Girl's final
MATER DEI PRIMARY (60)
5.4 9.6
KOORINGAL PUBLIC (15)
1.2 2.3
Goals: (Mater Dei) I Doherty 3, A Hunt 3, P Brunyee, J McMeekin, A Jones; (Kooringal) A Spokes, N Spokes.
Best: (Mater Dei) A Hunt, I Doherty, J McMeekin, A Jones, A De Jong, A Graham; (Kooringal) G Jackson, N Spokes, A Spokes, C Everett, M Restall, R Roberts.
