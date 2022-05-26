GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is racing the clock to be fit for Saturday's trip to Turvey Park.
Martyn missed last week's victory over winless Leeton-Whitton with an adductor strain, and will have a fitness test late this week to determine whether he takes his place at Maher Oval.
The half-back flanker also said they won't take any risks with ruck-forward Daniel Foley, who missed last week's blockbuster against Collingullie-Glenfield Park with a hamstring injury.
The clash against the unbeaten Lions is a vital one for the fifth-placed Bulldogs (3-2), who have beaten teams below them on the ladder but come up short against the Demons in round one, and third-placed Coolamon last week.
"It (adductor) deteriorated a bit in the game against Collingullie. I was struggling to run early in the week (before the Crows game) and got it checked out, and have a grade one strain," Martyn said.
"I'm hopeful of playing this weekend, but we'll wait and see how it pulls up.
"He (Foley) was never going to play last weekend and it would be ideal for us if he played this week, but we won't rush him with a hammy."
Martyn said Michael Rothnie will return to the line-up after missing the Leeton-Whitton clash with work commitments.
After watching Turvey Park's 19-point loss at Coolamon last week, Martyn knows the threats they pose and is aware of their strong record on their home deck.
"They've got good leg speed and that ground's a bit bigger, they do play quite well there," he said.
"They've definitely improved from last year. You can see they play that high tempo brand of football, they like to run and carry and can hurt you on the turnover.
"We've got to make sure we combat that and apply the pressure that hopefully we're renowned for."
Martyn said the prospect of resting veterans like ruck and reigning Jim Quinn medallist Jacob Olsson, particularly when Foley is available, is an option given their unblemished start to the year.
"In the back end of his career his chances to win a premiership are diminishing. He's willing to do whatever the team needs to achieve the ultimate success," Martyn said.
"It's ticking that box for a couple of the boys who have been around for a while. It's been a long time between drinks for players like 'Olss', and they're fully ware of that.
"He'll do whatever it takes to get the job done and whether that's resting here or there and even spending more time up forward (that's what we'll consider).
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
