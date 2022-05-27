Young have made a couple of changes as they look to return to winning ways.
The Cherrypickers had their colours lowered for the first time by Gundagai last week but welcome Nayah Freeman back for their clash with Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Brock Sing is also set to make his first grade debut.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish wants to give the young talent a taste of the top grade.
"He'll play 18s as well so he's not going to play massive minutes," Cornish said.
"We just want to see how he goes and give Jesse a spell (at hooker)."
Young had a comfortable lead before conceding 36 points to see their four-game winning streak to start the season end.
Cornish doesn't think the side needs to change too much but wants a more complete performance.
"I went back and watched our game and it probably wasn't as bad as the scoreboard showed," he said. "It hurt losing Tyler (Cornish) and then Gus (Smith) as well and they were pretty much running down our right edge."
"Our middles weren't too bad so we don't have to change too much but hopefully we can play the 80 and keep the silly penalties and silly turnovers out as when we got up their end we got held up three times or scored.
"That's still not bad footy. We just have to play the 80."
Both are expected to be right to tackle the winless Bulls.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
