Group Nine teams - round six

Saturday, Nixon Park, 2.35pm
Temora
Advertisement
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Harrison Starr, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Grant Hughes, 14 Gavin Kite, 15 Ryan Cain, 16 Joel Kelly, 17 Aidan Robinson
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Josh Webb, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Blake Maher, 5 Tom Hickson, 6 Jacob Toppin, 7 Jordan Anderson, 8 Jack Dean, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Jed Pearce, 11 Tom Jeffery, 12 Jordyn Maher, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Brodie Mirtschin
Saturday, Anzac Park, 2.35pm
Gundagai
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Jack Lyons, 3 Jack Elphick, 4 Damian Willis, 5 Corey Wilson, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Jake Elphick, 9 James Luff, 10 Afa Collins, 11 Tyron Gorman, 12 Royce Tout, 13 Luke Berkrey, 14 Zac Fairall, 15 Jack Lloyd, 17 Vincent Brown, 18 Cooper Emonson
Kangaroos
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jake Mascini, 19 Dakota Ruta, 5 Noa Fotu, 6 Will Herring, 7 James Smart, 8 Brayden Sharrock, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Craig Field, 11 Nick Baker, 12 Jett Liu, 13 Ben Cronin, 16 Ben Pembleton, 18 Pat Guthrie, 20 Simione Naiduki
Sunday, Harris Park, 2.35pm
Southcity
1 Travis Smith, 2 Jordan Baker, 3 Jesse Fitzhenry, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Craig Matthews, 7 Kyle McCarthy, 8 Dana Ratu, 9 Rogan Price, 10 Brent Snowden, 11 Joel Tracey, 12 Tim Hurst, 13 Rebel Price, 14 Jacob Levy, 15 Matthew Norris, 16 Matthew Ward, 17 Dylan Warner-Chilstone
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Nayah Freeman, 5 Boro Navori, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Angus Smith , 13 Blake Hewitt, 14 Tom Bush, 15 Brock Sing, 16 Clay Sing, 18 Harry Nowlan, 19 Jake Walker, 20 Inoke Vunipola
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.