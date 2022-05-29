Young responds by scoring plenty of points

Young hit back from their first loss of the season by piling the points on lowly Southcity.
The Cherrypickers have suffered from second half fade outs in their last two games, but there was to be no repeat at Harris Park on Sunday.
Instead they charged over for six tries, adding to the five they scored in the first half to take a 60-4 win.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish was happy to get back to winning ways but knows there are much bigger challenges ahead.
Starting with a clash with unbeaten Temora at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
"It will be a good challenge to see where we are at coming off that loss to Gundi," Cornish said.
"It will be a bigger test than this week."
One thing that pleased Cornish was the team's defence with Southcity's lone try to Jordan Baker coming against the run of play following a mistake at the back from Boro Navori.
"After leaking 36 points last week and 20 the week before it was good to keep them to four and that was just from a silly error from us," Cornish said.
"I've said all year we want to be a defensive side and we haven't been that in the last two weeks.
"We probably were in the first halves but not the second half so it was good to hold them to zero in the second half."
Southcity had all the ascendancy early but couldn't crack the Cherrypickers.
Instead Young were the first side on the board when Nayah Freeman went over after 12 minutes.
They then scored in the following two sets.
Southcity struck some joy when Baker pounced on a loose ball.
However it was the Cherrypickers who took a 24-4 lead into the break as Josh Ayers swooped on a Mitch Cornish kick before Inoke Vunipola crashed over.
Young kept the scoreboard rolling as Ayers scored his second seven minutes into the half.
Nic Hall extended their advantage with a nice dummy before Mitch Cornish busted out of a tackle to make it 42-4.
The points kept coming as Tom Bush capitalised on a dropped kick before Hall completed his hat-trick.
Nick Cornish then crossed to seal the win.
While it was a big display, Cornish is looking for more from his side.
"It was a good win but we didn't complete like we wanted to," he said.
"We got a bit trigger happy there, there was a lot of drop ball and we didn't stick to our structure. It was a little bit better in the second half, and we scored a lot off our shape, not just free-flowing footy, but it was good to hit back."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
