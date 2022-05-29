Kangaroos' better attitude pleasing despite loss

Kangaroos couldn't pull off the win they were chasing but captain-coach James Smart believes there are plenty of positives to take from their 32-20 loss to Gundagai.
Not only did the Wagga side put the most points on the unbeaten Tigers so far this season but Smart was thrilled with their attitude.
He thought it was much improved from their 30-12 loss to Temora last time out.
"I was really happy and compared to three weeks ago against Temora and the energy we turned up with it was a different team," Smart said.
"I feel like we're slowly getting there and we just need to be patient as we're a whole new team and it takes time to build a culture, what you are all about and for all the boys to bond with one another but we're starting to see the wheels turn a bit.
"I thought it was really good as they are a quality side and we gave them some opportunities and guys like Nathan Rose and Derek Hay take advantage of that sort of stuff.
"We are going to keep building and the big thing for me at this club is where we were at the start of the season compared to where we are at the end of the season. I just want us to be a much improved team and club.
"The signs are there and we just have to keep working for each other and turning into results."
Gundagai jumped out to an early 14-0 lead but Kangaroos got themselves back into the contest and only trailed by two points with 30 minutes to play.
The Tigers were able to take advantage of some good attacking opportunities and Smart is looking to clean up that part of their game.
Kangaroos are in fifth but have the benefit of two byes in their tally.
It's the same situation as Albury, who they take on at Greenfield Park on Sunday. While it's a massive game for both clubs, Smart doesn't want to treat it any differently.
"Every game is an important game now and we've been up and down to start the season so the biggest thing for us being a young team is to find consistency," he said.
"If we can just be consistent it will give us an opportunity to sneak up the ladder."
Kangaroos will also be sweating on the fitness of Jake Mascini, who came off late with an ankle complaint.
"I don't need to say how important that guy is to our side so hopefully he's all good," Smart said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
