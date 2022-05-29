The Daily Advertiser
Kangaroos' better attitude pleasing despite loss

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated May 29 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:30am
Kangaroos are sweating on the fitness of Jake Mascini after he came off late in their loss to Gundagai with an ankle complaint.

Kangaroos couldn't pull off the win they were chasing but captain-coach James Smart believes there are plenty of positives to take from their 32-20 loss to Gundagai.

