Toole stars as Australia wins London sevens

Corey Toole played a big role in keeping Australia's World Series hopes alive after a dramatic win in the final of the London leg on Monday morning.
The Waratahs product helped set up two of Henry Paterson's three tries in the final against New Zealand. Including the match winner at the start of extra time.
Toole has been nothing short of a sensation since making his debut at the international in December and leads the World Impact standings with one leg to play.
He's also scored 38 tries across 45 games this season.
Toole is one of three Wagga products in the side for London with Max Burey, who made his debut last week in Toulouse, and Stu Dunbar also part of the set up.
The side made history with their 19-14 win over New Zealand in the final.
It was the first time they've beaten New Zealand in a sevens final in almost 20 years, and it was just the third time in 11 finals match ups Australia has come out on top.
Captain Nick Malouf was thrilled to finally breakthrough for a title win after securing two silver and two bronze medals so far this season.
"I'm just so proud of the performance from our boys," Malouf said.
"We spoke about getting to work and putting in a tradesmen-like performance and some of the efforts throughout the day, I can't be prouder of everyone's effort.
"We've worked so hard for this so I'm glad we've finally got the reward that I feel like we've deserved."
It was also Australia's first World Series win since 2018.
The win comes after Australia's women's side, which features Batlow's Sharni Williams, won the World Series.
Both teams will now focus on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which start on July 28.
Australia will then look to emulate their compatriots by claiming the World Series crown in the final leg in Los Angeles, which starts on August 27.
South Africa are two points ahead of Australia after nine legs with Argentina, who led coming into London, a further four points behind.
The Rugby Sevens World Cup will also be held in South Africa from September 9.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
