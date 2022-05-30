Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves believes the weekend's tough trip to Coolamon is all part of the development for a young Crows outfit.
Leeton-Whiton went goalless in first grade as they felt the wrath of a talented Hoppers outfit, 17.23 (125) to 0.3 (3) at Kindra Park.
To make matters worse for the club, the Crows were unable to score a single behind in the reserve grade game, going down by 217 points, as well as only managing one goal after half-time in a 46-point loss in the under 17s.
Grove admitted the results were 'disappointing' for the club but explained they will take the positives out of the game and continue to look to build.
"The results are pretty disappointing across the board but well, you've just got to solider on, look to next week and take the few positives out of it," Groves said.
"There are some really good young kids coming through and they're getting good exposure. We had some really good passages of play, we tried to play how we want to, we were a bit slow to start off with, we had a couple of experienced players out and once Coolamon got their confidence up, it was hard to fight back after that.
"Especially after Ganmain, we did get beat by a bit in the end but it was probably our best game we've played for the year. So we took plenty of positives out of that but for us it's just finding that consistency and getting these young fellas a few senior games so they get experience, learn and keep building.
"It's just a learning curve as long as we keep building as a club."
Bryce O'Garey was a late withdrawal for Leeton-Whitton on Saturday due to illness. The Crows hope to welcome he and fellow experienced footballer Isaac Houghton back for Saturday's home game against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Unfortunately the Crows lost Brad Boots to a hamstring injury in the Hoppers loss.
Will Handsaker was the latest under 17 footballer to make their senior debut for Leeton-Whitton and Groves hopes taking the positives out of such a heavy loss will help ensure their young players don't go backwards during this tough stretch.
"I think you've just got to keep reiterating the positive signs of it and the couple of positive plays we had. That's the biggest key and obviously just learn from it," he said.
"Try to keep their confidence up because they have been playing some really good footy in passages of play, it's just, and we've probably been saying this for a couple of weeks, but it's just that consistency across the board across the whole game.
"We'll be keeping pretty positive and keep building."
Leeton-Whitton are winless from their opening seven games and are currently navigating their way through a tough month against the top four teams with just the Demons on Saturday left.
"It's been a tough month. We're just pushing the fact that it is a challenge, where we are is a challenge but we want to keep building from this challenge, keep improving," he said.
Groves made the move from Coleambally this year to coach Leeton-Whitton. He was the Crows' only recruit and says he understood the rebuild that the club were about to embark on.
"Yeah you always have an idea but you're always obviously going into every season with confidence," he said.
"Obviously these results are disappointing but we'll keep building, we're only five or six games into our season so there is still plenty of room for improvement."
The Crows will open their new home changerooms on Saturday.
The Daily Advertiser was unable to reach Leeton-Whitton president Tim Carroll for comment.
