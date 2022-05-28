THEY'VE slipped slightly under the radar, but Coolamon has positioned itself nicely for another flag assault after ruthlessly disposing of struggling Leeton-Whitton at Kindra Park on Saturday.
The Hoppers kept the winless Crows goalless in a 17.23 (125) to 0.3 (3) belting, which improves their record to 5-1 before they take on lowly Griffith next week.
Despite the scoreline, co-coach Mark Carroll wasn't completely happy with their first half effort, but said the synergy and team play was strong in the back end.
"We finished off the game really well, our teamwork and trust in each other was good," he said.
"We didn't even speak about that (keeping them goalless). I didn't look at the scoreboard too much, I just wnated to make sure we were going OK.
"Early on we weren't using the shorter option and things like that, and not playing as a team. But we eventually got it right in the back end of the game.
"Jeremy Sykes had a really good game, he had a shoulder injury and is building his fitness and used the ball really well."
Coolamon will be rapt to be 5-1 given they've dealt with a number of key injuries thus far.
"We haven't used injuries as an excuse as every team has them. Guys have stepped up when we needed them," Carroll said.
COOLAMON 3.4 6.10 10.15. 17.23 (125) def LEETON-WHITTON 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 (3)
Goals: Coolamon - Joe Redfern 5, Campbell Mattingly 4, Hugh Wakefield 2, Jeremy Sykes, Patrick Bray, Jake Barrett, Ryan Cox, Shae Darcy, (one goal not provided).
Best: Coolamon - Jake Barrett, Jeremy Sykes, Aiden Macauley, Campbell Mattingly, Braeden Glyde; Leeton-Whitton - Mason Dryburgh, Thomas Meline, Jake Norman, Cooper Purtill, Thomas Groves, Jake Turner
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
