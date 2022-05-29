The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Defiant goes one better to provide group one first

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 29 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPOILS OF SUCCESS: Peter McRae and Trevor White celebrate Defiant's win in the Regional Championships State Final at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Peter McRae had little time to celebrate his first group one victory.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.