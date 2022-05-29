Wagga trainers George Dimitropoulos and Tim Donnelly both experienced success on their home track on Saturday.
Dimitropoulos combined with jockey Billy Owen for success with Blazing Zone ($9.00) in the Riverina Financial Planning Benchmark 50 Handicap (1800m).
Advertisement
Owen got everything out of Blazing Zone as he edged out Cracking Dawn ($10) by a half head. It was a sharp turnaround in form for the five-year-old, winning his second race since joining the Dimitropoulos stable.
The Donnelly-trained Miss Kirribilli ($4.40) scored her second win at start number three when taking out the Riverina Crane Services Class One Handicap (1200m).
Kayla Nisbet was the winning jockey, scoring by one and a half lengths from $2.70 favourite Gulf Of Aden, a three-year-old having his first start for Dan McCarthy after crossing from the Chris Waller camp.
It was a tough win from the three-year-old filly after sitting up outside the speed.
McCarthy took out the day's feature, the City Tattersalls Ladies Day Cup (1200m) with Town Plate Prelude winner Northernero ($5.00) outlasting $3.80 favourite La Sante.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.