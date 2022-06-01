TWO players will front the Southern Inland Rugby Union judiciary next week after being cited for incidents during the CSU's first grade clash with Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Steamers player Reuben Sarkis has been issued lifting tackle and dangerous tackles charges arising from an incident in the 33rd minute of Albury's 25-17 win.
Advertisement
Reddies player Senituli Tuivai has been charged with striking for an alleged incident which occurred shortly afterwards.
OTHER NEWS
Two Steamers players entered the field from the bench, which will be analysed as part of a code of conduct investigation SIRU is undergoing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.