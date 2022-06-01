The Daily Advertiser
Youngsters take to the court in RMS tournament | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
COURT TIME: Wagga nine-year-old Lily Bradshaw reaches for the ball during the Regional Matchplay Series tournament at Jim Elphick Centre last weekend. Picture: Les Smith

LOCAL tennis is in good shape heading into the post-lockdown era after almost 70 juniors converged on Wagga for a Regional Matchplay Series tournament at Jim Elphick Centre last weekend.

