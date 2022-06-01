LOCAL tennis is in good shape heading into the post-lockdown era after almost 70 juniors converged on Wagga for a Regional Matchplay Series tournament at Jim Elphick Centre last weekend.
Divisions from eight and unders to 18 and under took place, and the centre will host another round of the series late this year.
Wagga Tennis Association head coach Tom Denahy said the event is designed for youngsters of all aspirations and abilities.
"It was a really successful day and we've been granted another one late this year. There was some new kids who hadn't played many tournaments and other more experienced kids," he said.
"It was probably the best one we've run in the past two-and-a-half years through COVID. There's no restrictions now, and we think the next one will be bigger."
Round robin matches were played, with a final for each to determine winners.
