The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Southern Inland women's squad chosen for Provincial Championships

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:50am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE FRAME: Ag College's Megan Seis is in the 31-player initial squad for the Brumbies Provincial Championships.

WOMEN'S Southern Inland coach Mark Macarthur said his players are keen to showcase their talents in the 15-player game at next weekend's Brumbies Provinical Championships at Conolly Rugby Complex.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.