A STUNNING form reversal has allowed Wagga Tigers to break into the Riverina League top five after a strong 45-25 home win over Griffith on Saturday.
The Tigers dropped the first two games and were trailing by double figures at Coolamon in their next game. But after launching a comeback to beat the Hoppers by a goal, they have now won four straight to move into third on percentage ahead of the Swans.
Coach Brooke Tilyard, who missed the Swans game, said she wasn't too worried after the opening fortnight and knew the new-look side would take time to click.
"We're quite happy with the win we had and happy where we are at this point of the season," she said.
"When I spoke to the girls on the weekend they all said it's finally starting to feel natural, and it's starting to click.
"When you've got a new team you need a couple of games under your belt before you really start to kick into gear and it starts to work for you.
"We weren't too concerned, you always question it once the season starts that way, but once it comes together you feel it's working out the way it's supposed to be."
Skipper Georgia Tilyard switched from wing defence to goal keeper with Claudia Wheatley with great success.
Meanwhile, Leeton-Whitton won a crucial clash against Coolamon 60-35.
With the winner to move to outright fifth the Crows (3-3) were dominated from the outset to bounce back after a one-goal loss to second-placed Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong last week.
"It definitely was (an important win), especially losing by a goal the week before," Crows coach Katie Clyne said.
"There was a few things we needed to fix up from the Ganmain game. Everyone had a great game on the weekend individually and as a team.
"We improved our transition down the court from defence to attack, we just had a lack of options at Ganmain, as well as our passing choices and making smarter decisions."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
