Waratahs flick switch to play under lights

Waratahs will bring something different to the table with their game with CSU to be played under lights at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
To help celebrate their ladies day, the women's game will start at the normal 2.20pm time slot with third grade, second grade and first grade to follow.
Advertisement
First grade will kick off at 6pm.
The forecast is far from inviting, but Waratahs are hoping they can add another win to their tally.
The Wagga side hit back from consecutive losses with a 93-12 win over Leeton last week.
Big scoring games can be tricky to manage but coach Jonno Andreou could still see some improvements.
"It was hard to know what was going to happen going into that game but we definitely worked on a few things," Andreou said.
"We stuck to our structures and sometimes playing against poor defence it is hard to really gain anything out of it but we didn't try to score off every phase and Leeton did put us under some defensive pressure."
READ MORE
Waratahs welcome back Harry Hosegood for the clash and have made a couple of changes to their back line as well.
Gerard McTaggart will remain at five-eighth with Lachie Day coming in at fullback while George Mallat shifts to the wing. Sibby Gee is back on the other wing.
Andreou was impressed with McTaggart in the number 10 jumper.
"I think Gerard really showed the style of rugby we wanted to play by taking the line on," he said.
Meanwhile Ag College are out to bounce back from their second loss of the season when they host Albury at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
The Wagga side has won one more game than their rivals but sit five points below them on the ladder, and out of a finals berth approaching the midway point of the season, due to their lack of bonus.
They have only picked up one so far this season while the Steamers have six.
Wagga City and Tumut both return to action at Jarrah Park however the Bulls will be without Samuela Cava due to suspension.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.