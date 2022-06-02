The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek recruit Liam Lupton is set to miss another month after he re-injured his knee

By Matt Malone
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
OUT AGAIN: The Rock-Yerong Creek will be without Liam Lupton for another month after his knee injury flared up again. Picture: Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek have been dealt a further injury blow with exciting recruit Liam Lupton set to miss another month of football.

