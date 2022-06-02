The Daily Advertiser
East Wagga-Kooringal have approved a third clearance for Corey McCarthy to return to Hume League club Holbrook

MM
By Matt Malone
June 2 2022 - 1:30am
IN THE CLEAR: Corey McCarthy is back at Holbrook.

East Wagga-Kooringal have cleared want-away recruit Corey McCarthy back to Holbrook.

