The Rock-Yerong Creek forward Dean Biermann hopes he may only miss as few as three games with a dislocated shoulder.
Magpies supporters had their hearts in their mouth at the sight of Biermann coming from the field holding his shoulder in the opening quarter at Coleambally on Saturday.
Advertisement
But despite having a history of shoulder problems, Biermann is upbeat about the dislocation to his 'good' one and hopes to be back well and truly before finals.
"I had an X-ray (Wednesday), I'm just waiting on the result for that but that's just to tick off that there's no bone damage," Biermann revealed.
"I'm seeing a physio (on Thursday) so I'll go from there. I'm just resting it this week, I'll start some strengthening next week and hopefully I only miss three or four games.
"I dislocated it and it went back in on it's own. That's a good sign that I haven't done too much damage because I done my left shoulder years ago and had surgery on it. I've done my right one for the first time on the weekend so going in by itself is a good sign that I haven't done too much damage to it."
Biermann will miss Saturday's home game against Charles Sturt University before the general bye for the June long weekend.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Magpies then face Barellan and Northern Jets after the break with Biermann eyeing off a potential return against Marrar on July 2.
That would give him six games leading into finals.
"Four weeks maximum would be ideal, that means I only miss three games. Get a few games to get my match fitness back up and prepare for finals," he said.
"It's a bit disappointing to go out mid-season just as I was getting match fitness up and getting a feel for the league this year because it's very even and exciting. Everyone in that top eight at the moment can push for finals."
The Magpies moved into fifth spot on Saturday with the win over Coleambally. Another win over CSU this weekend and they could be back in the top three at the halfway mark of the home and away season.
Biermann, who won the Magpies best and fairest last year in his first season at the club, is loving his time at TRYC.
"I'm really enjoying it," he said.
"I'm always follow up on the other games around the league, you never know who's going to beat who in the Farrer League, that's why it's exciting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.