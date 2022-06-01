The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek forward Dean Biermann may miss just three games for the Magpies

MM
By Matt Malone
June 1 2022 - 7:00am
Dean Biermann

The Rock-Yerong Creek forward Dean Biermann hopes he may only miss as few as three games with a dislocated shoulder.

