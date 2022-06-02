The Daily Advertiser

Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly reevaluates training career after trackwork accident

By Graeme White
Updated June 2 2022 - 4:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LUCKY: Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly sporting the neck brace he requires after fracturing his neck in a trackwork accident. Picture: Les Smith

Trainer Tim Donnelly has to rely more than ever on 40 years of experience after a recent trackwork accident forced him to reevaluate his career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.