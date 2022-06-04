Saturday scoreboard, June 4

Collingullie-Glenfield Park 17.16.118 d Leeton-Whitton 6.4.40
Turvey Park 14.10.94 d Wagga Tigers 8.4.52
Coolamon 21.15.141 d Griffith 8.6.54
GGGM 15.7.97 d Narrandera 7.3.45
Marrar 15.16 (106) d Temora 2.5 (17)
East Wagga-Kooringal 8.6 (54) d Northern Jets 5.10 (40)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 11.7 (73) d Charles Sturt University 8.6 (54)
North Wagga 16.12 (108) d Barellan 10.5 (65)
Jindera 17.9 (111) d Brocklesby-Burrubuttock 10.10 (70)
Osborne 13.19 (97) d CDHBU 3.8 (26)
Holbrook 16.15 (111) d Culcairn 6.4 (40)
Rand-Walbundrie 15.9 (99) d Murray Magpies 4.13 (37)
Henty 16.11 (107) d Lockhart 4.5 (29)
Howlong d Billabong Crows
Wagga City 61 d Tumut 12
Ag College 39 d Albury 12
Waratahs 47 d CSU 12
No games today
