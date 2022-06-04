The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Saturday scoreboard, June 4

By Matt Malone
Updated June 4 2022 - 10:33am, first published 8:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Turvey Park celebrate an Andrew Emery goal in the Riverina League game against Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Riverina League

Collingullie-Glenfield Park 17.16.118 d Leeton-Whitton 6.4.40

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.