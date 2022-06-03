Grenfells make it two straight Wagga Gold Cup trifectas

For the second straight year Victorian couple Samantha and Correy Grenfell filled the first three placings in the Graeme Hull Memorial Cup.
They took out all three heats of the series a week earlier, but it was their other runner who stole the show on Friday night.
After finishing second behind kennelmate Yozo Bale in her heat, Vayda Bale was able to the tables.
Sent out as second-longest chance in an open affair, Vayda Bale ($13) flew the boxes after drawing one.
Correy Grenfell knew she had the early speed to take advantage of the good draw and she just kept on running.
Vayda Bale held off kennelmate Xavien Bale by more than three lengths in a slick 29.83 seconds.
Nikoli Bale, who was the fastest qualifier, held for third to complete the Grenfell quinella.
Defending champion Yozo Bale struggled to get to the rails from box seven and had to settle for seventh, the only time he had finished outside of the top two in six starts at the track.
Vayda Bale came into the series with a fourth behind Wow She's Fast at group one level.
She adds to her strong record, which now stands at eight wins and 22 minor placings from 57 starts.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
