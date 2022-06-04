COOLAMON has set up a mouth-watering battle with Collingullie-Glenfield Park after next week's competition bye with a 21.15 (141) to 8.6 (54) win at Griffith on Saturday.
Joe Redfern and Jeremy Maslin booted five goals apiece as the Hoppers backed up their 122-point dismantling of Leeton-Whitton with another percentage-boosting victory.
The Hoppers' fifth straight win moves them to 6-1, only behind the second-placed Demons marginally on percentage before they clash at Crossroads Oval in the next round.
Coolamon booted eight goals to one in the final term against the Swans to further solidify a top three spot.
Co-coach Jake Barrett said their greater ability to run out games this year has been notable.
"The fitness side is the thing we've been working on and it's been helping us," he said.
"I still find Griffith a danger game, because they've definitely stuck well with some of the good teams and we weren't sure what to expect today.
"There was some ebbs and flows in the game and they got on top a bit in the third quarter, but we've adapted to that a lot better this year and learning how to turn that around."
James Toscan booted four goals for Griffith, and Jack Rowston continued his strong season for the Swans.
Although Maslin and Redfern were the most damaging on the scoreboard at Griffith, Coolamon has found more scoring outlets this year.
"That comes back to the way we want to play this year and alternating a few things," Barrett said.
"We've got more goal kickers popping up, last year we got predictable going to Joe and Jerry at times. Teams knew to drop off but we're using it better and finding the free man."
Jeremy Sykes continued his brilliant recent form with another best on ground performance after his 2021 season was plagued by injury and illness.
"The last month he's been unreal for us. He's very silky and finished well again," Sykes said.
"Considering we've got four season ending injuries, the boys to back the system in is a real credit to them."
Barrett said they're excited to get an accurate gauge of their progress against the Demons.
Both teams have only lost to unbeaten Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong so far this season.
"That's one game we're really looking forward to," Barrett said.
"'Gullie isn't a surprise package, the way they recruited you thought they'd be strong, but the way they've come out is a real credit to them.
"They'd be very happy the way they're playing at the moment."
COOLAMON 6.3 11.10 13.12 21.15 (141) d GRIFFITH 3.1 5.2 7.5 8.6 (54)
Goals: Coolamon - Jeremy Maslin 5, Joe Redfern 5, Hugh Wakefield 2, Aiden Macauley 2, Shae Darcy 2, Jeremy Sykes, Matt McGowan, Bayden Leary, Jake Barrett, (one goal not provided); Griffith - James Toscan 4, Jack Rowston, Kahlan Spencer, Oliver Bartter, Jordan Whitworth
Best: Coolamon - Jeremy Sykes, Jeremiah Maslin, Shae Darcy, Aiden Macauley, Braeden Glyde, Jayden Carroll; Griffith - Jack Rowston, Oliver Bartter, Richard Malone, Kahlan Spencer, Jordan Whitworth, Samuel Foley
