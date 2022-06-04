Live coverage: June 4-5 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In the Riverina League it looks like there could be some one-sided affairs with Wagga Tigers taking on Turvey Park while Narrandera play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Griffith takes on Coolamon while Leeton-Whitton chase their first win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
While in the Farrer League, North Wagga are desperate for a win over Barellan to keep contact with the top five, Marrar heads to Temora, East Wagga-Kooringal plays host to Northern Jets while The Rock-Yerong Creek takes on Charles Sturt University in an important game for both teams.
Meanwhile in Southern Inland Ag College look to get closer to the top four after losing some points when they tackle Albury while Wagga City travels to Tumut and keep following along as Waratahs and CSU tackle each other at 6pm.
It's an all Sunday round in Group Nine again. The Challenge Cup is back up for grabs as Young host holders Temora, Southcity are looking to get their first win on the board against some former teammates when Gundagai heads to Harris Park while Albury is back in action when they tackle Kangaroos.
Follow all the action.
