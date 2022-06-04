North Wagga stormed back within one game of the top five after a crucial victory over Barellan on Saturday.
The Saints produced their 'most complete' performance of the season to win an important showdown with Barellan, 16.12 (108) to 10.5 (65) at McPherson Oval.
North Wagga led by 16 points at half-time but put the Two Blues to the sword with an eight-goal third term.
Barellan never gave up in pursuit of an important four points but the damage was done as a seven-goal bag from Nathan Dennis speared the Saints to victory.
Dennis continued a fine season with his biggest haul of the season, while Kane Flack led a strong Saints midfield.
North Wagga coach Cayden Winter was rapt with the effort over four quarters.
"I think it was our most complete performance, for the four quarters," Winter said.
"We got on top in the clearances, (Matt Parks) rucked really well, gave us first use and I thought our ball use, we didn't really stuff around with it too much in the conditions.
"Our continuity with our midfielders hitting our forwards was really good, especially in the third quarter. I think we kicked six in a row.
"It was definitely the most complete performance for us, in terms of four quarter performance and it was a bit of a reward for effort, to be honest, because we've been playing good footy and we haven't been able to get over the line.
"We straightened up our goalkicking this week, which really helped us."
The win puts North Wagga into sixth spot, just two points off the fifth-placed Northern Jets, who they play next round, and a game behind Barellan, who dropped to fourth with the loss.
Winter believes the 43-point win over Barellan is just what his team needed heading into the run to finals.
"I think it was a confidence booster for the boys," he said.
"We know we've been in games and we're just losing and it's a few little things that have been letting us down but I think for the boys as a whole, going into the second half of the year after knocking off Barellan, who have been travelling along pretty well, it's a big confidence boost for us.
"I really believe footy is a confidence game so all the boys should take confidence out of that moving forward and hopefully we can reset and have a big second half of the year."
Sean Ellis continued his outstanding season with a five-goal effort and was best for Barellan.
Dean Schmetzer and Matt Irvin were others to have strong games for the Two Blues.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 2.1 5.7 13.10 16.12 (108)
Barellan Two Blues 0.1 3.3 7.3 10.5 (65)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 7, J.Thompson 2, S.Longmore 1, I.Crouch 1, C.Watt 1, E.Winter 1, T.Nejman 1, B.Clark 1, K.Hamblin 1; Barellan Two Blues: S.Ellis 5, J.Mickan 1, J.Brittliff 1, J.Mccabe 1, R.Conlan 1, R.Irvin 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: K.Flack, N.Dennis, J.Flood, M.Thomas, T.Nejman, I.Crouch; Barellan Two Blues: S.Ellis, D.Schmetzer, M.Irvin, H.McKenzie, K.Stockton, L.Paterson
