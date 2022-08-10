The Daily Advertiser

ON THE PACE: Melbourne Cup day meeting for Wagga

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Hart will represent NSW in the Australian Drivers' Championships next month.

WAGGA are looking to take advantage of racing on Melbourne Cup day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.