ON THE PACE: Melbourne Cup day meeting for Wagga

WAGGA are looking to take advantage of racing on Melbourne Cup day.
The club is scheduled to race on November 1, a slot usually given to Griffith.
Wagga chief executive Greg Gangle said it wasn't something the club sought but wants to make the most of it.
"When the draft of race dates was finalised we were awarded with the Melbourne Cup," Gangle said. "It is not something the club seeked out to Harness Racing NSW or asked for, but it was provided to us and we're going to make the most of it."
The meeting is scheduled to be a night one with Gangle still working on best to make the most of racing on the biggest day of Australian racing.
Griffith will still have its two meetings in November.
FORMER Junee reinsman Cameron Hart will represent NSW in the Australian Drivers' Championships in Adelaide next month.
Cameron Hart and Grace Panella will wear the state's colours when the series makes its return at Adelaide's Globe Derby Park on 17 September.
It will be the first time the series has been held since 2019 due toCOVID with the winner getting the opportunity to compete in next year's World Drivers' Championships in Italy. the COVID-19 health pandemic.
Hart is looking forward to the opportunity on September 17.
"It's super exciting to be representing New South Wales. I was lucky enough to represent my state in New Zealand a couple of years ago and I had a blast," Hart said.
"I'm sure the night in South Australia will be no different. I'm excited about the opportunity to come up against Australia's best drivers and I'm sure it will be a great night's racing."
After winning the title for the first time last year, Hart currently leads the NSW drivers premiership by 11 wins.
He's driven 114 winners in NSW so far this season with Jack Callaghan next best on 103.
Hart is fourth in the Australian premiership, 22 behind Peter McMullen.
VICTORIAN trainers dominated at Albury on Tuesday night.
Those from south of the border won the five five races before some Riverina success trickled through.
Young trainer Todd Day won with two-year-old Nosaer while Strutty broke through for Rod Woodhouse.
Barry Healey was among the successful Victorian trainers as Barwen Storm provided Young driver Blake Micallef his 50th win of the season.
NERANO heads to Melton in search of more metropolitan success after just qualifying for a group three feature.
Nerano was seventh in his heat last week but has come up with barrier 10 in the final for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
Ultimate Hughey is the first emergency for Brooke McPherson.
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday,
The first is at 1.32pm.
Young then races Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
