Kangaroos refreshed for charge at finals

Kangaroos have almost hit the reset button as they prepare for a big end to the Group Nine season.
The Wagga side sits in fifth just two weeks out from finals with games against unbeaten Gundagai and the team standing between them and finals - Albury - to come.
Kangaroos haven't played since a 12-point loss to Temora on July 16 and with the big break coach James Smart took the chance to give the side a freshen up.
However he's been thrilled with their response since returning to training.
"We had two weeks off but have been back at training for two weeks now," Smart said.
"The way the boys have trained the last two weeks now has been great and it certainly shows they feel like there is a lot to play for."
Kangaroos will come into the clash with Gundagai at Equex Centre on Saturday with an unchanged starting line up with front rower Simione Naiduki cleared of any serious injury after being caught awkwardly in a tackle against the Dragons.
"I was really concerned with the way the tackle unfolded, it didn't look good at the time, but he's fine and he's trained the last two weeks and has trained really well," Smart said.
"I'm feeling quite lucky that we've got him as he's looked good.
"He started against Temora and I thought he was great against them. It was a shame to lose him when we did as he's someone who I haven't seen play a heap of footy.
"He's obviously played a few games of footy with us now but we'd really like to start pushing him and seeing how many minutes he can play.
"I felt like in that game against Temora he was really starting to find his feet after an interrupted season as a late starter, with some injuries here and there and obviously with the draw the way it is it's hard to get some momentum going."
With Albury having a bye this week regardless of how Kangaroos fair on Saturday there will be one point separating the two teams eyeing off the last final spot at Equex Centre next Saturday.
Smart is looking for the side to build into the big clash with another good showing against his former club.
"The challenge for us is to get into our routine, our rhythm and trying to get our combinations back as it's a challenge to begin with being a new team before throwing in breaks and things like that it can make it difficult to get some momentum and chemistry happening," he said.
"I'm looking forward to the game as I feel the boys have trained well in the last couple of weeks. Hopefully we can show that on the day."
