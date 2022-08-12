Waratahs back in action with new look

Waratahs will have a special new look as they look to seal second spot on the Southern Inland ladder.
The Wagga side only needs one point from their clash with CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday to set up a clash with Wagga City for the first spot in the grand final next week.
However bonus points are far from the focus from the side who haven't played since backing up their win over the Boiled Lollies to down Ag College on July 23.
Instead they are looking to pick up where they left off to really build into another finals campaign.
"We just want to win at the end of the day and you can't really look at it any other way," playmaker Gerard McTaggart said.
"Even for momentum just going into next week is the main thing.
"It was pretty annoying timing for the byes as we had just hit our straps I think with two good wins and now we have to regroup but we can't do much about it and every other team has to do it at some point."
Waratahs took a mixed approach trying to deal with the byes after struggling for numbers in their lower grades this season.
A number of their regular first graders have played in second grade games against Hay and Leeton in the past fortnight.
"A fair few of us boys played for twos but a few boys also had some time off to get rid of niggles so it was probably good in that regard.
"Everyone is fighting fit and our forward pack is full strength."
A point will see Waratahs moved back around Griffith, who have a bye in the final round of the season.
CSU sit on the bottom of the ladder but after ending Tumut's chances of playing finals a fortnight ago, and securing a win over the Blacks earlier this year, Waratahs don't want to underestimate their rivals.
Especially with a couple of changes to their back line.
They will be without both centres coming into the clash with Jayden Stanton still out suspended while Rob Selosse is unavailable.
That sees George Mallat and Jackson McAullife move into the centres with Paula Nakabea and in a surprise move Matt McTaggart heads to the wing.
While it is an away game, Waratahs are also sporting a new look as they look to raise funds for the Black Dog Institute.
The special jumpers will be auctioned off at the club's ball on Saturday night.
It is the second time the Black Dog Institute has been their chosen charity after wearing white jumpers in 2019.
The Waratahs women's side is also looking to push themselves into second place on the ladder.
Four points separate the two teams heading into the final round but a CSU victory will see them take the minor premiership ahead of Griffith.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
