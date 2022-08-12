Southern Inland teams - round 18

Saturday, Murrayfield, 3.15pm
Albury
Not submitted
Ag College
1 Hamish Spackman, 2 Pat Lemmich, 3 Alex Meades, 4 Jack Marcus, 5 Tom Heilman, 6 Will Quirico, 7 Riley Catts,. 8 Alex Farquhar, 9 Will Crawford, 10 Anthony Taylor, 11 Ryan Greenaway, 12 Max Gay, 13 Josh Elworthy, 14 Mac Cusack, 15 Jack Wood
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 3.15pm
Wagga City
1 Adam Mokotupu, 2 Mikaera Smylie, 3 Darryl Hemopo, 4 Monson Tuvale, 5 Jacob Neilsen, 6 Tom Nabuliwaqa, 7 Jesse Bellchambers, 8 Rory Sheard, 9 Sam Trood, 10 Peter Little, 11 Jon Vakatalai, 12 Jesse Uhr, 13 Noa Rabici, 14 Sheldon Tovio, 15 Steven Tracey
Tumut
1 Will Kingwill, 2 Shayden Gleeson, 3 Isoefo Morisi, 4 Timoci Nasilasila, 5 Jon Carmody, 6 Anthony Thomas, 7 Raymond McDonald, 8 Connor Swann, 9 Jack Ketteringham 10 Tate O'Donovan, 11 Aidan Thomas, 12 Tasitmua Sala, 13 Nemi Levuvale, 14 Nick McDonlad, 15 Trae King
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 3.15pm
CSU
1 David Ah lam, 2 Reilly Waugh-Smith, 4 Isaac Erbacher, 5 John McMahon, 6 Brandan Gilchrist, 9 Jacob McIntosh, 10 Trae Little, 11 Eli Honner, 12 Aisea Lokotui Taukinukufili, 13 Senituli Tuivai, 14 Ratu Josefa Ralima, 15 Jordan Widders
Waratahs
Not submitted
Saturday, Murrayfield, 2.20pm
Albury
Not submitted
Ag College
1 Ellie Burnett, 2 Georgia Jackson, 3 Ava Castellaro, 4 Liz Young, 5 Sophie Janota, 6 Jess Ryan, 7 Meg Seis, 8 Emily Lavis, 9 Tessa Good, 10 Sarah Noonan
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 2.20pm
CSU
1 Vanessa Harris Powell, 2 Tara Winbank, 3 Annie Holden, 4 Emma Forsyth, 5 Ivy Merlehan, 9 Teisha Freeman, 10 Shanae Pope, 12 Biola Dawa, 13 Grace Oliver, 14 Ellen McIntyre
Waratahs
1 Amy Hart, 16 Harriet Elleman, 21 Ulamila Kuboutawa, 6 Yolanda Forsyth, 17 Crystal Atkinson, 4 Sophia Kirkby, 9 Holly Stephens, 2 Megan Pearson, 5 Andrea Noldin, 8 Amy Fowler
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
