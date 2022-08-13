NORTH Wagga bounced back to form with a 13-point win over Barellan on Saturday.
The Saints ended the Two Blues season with a strong seven-goal opening half, not that other results went in Barellan's favour anyway.
The Saints saw off a strong challenge from the Two Blues to run out 10.13 (73) to 9.6 (60) winners at Barellan Sportsground.
North Wagga coach Cayden Winter was pleased with his team's effort but also gave credit to Barellan.
"I thought we went really well," Winter said.
"Barellan played out of their skin, obviously they had a lot to play for today, on their home deck in front of a big crowd, it was a good physical game and they brought the heat, which is good, coming into finals."
Nathan Dennis kicked three goals to win the Farrer League leading goalkicker award by two from Northern Jets' Matt Wallis.
Jack Flood, Ky Hanlon, Will Hurst and Xavier Lyons were among the better players for North Wagga, while Ben Cleaver and Kabe Stockton continued their fine years with strong games for Barellan.
Winter also confirmed that 2015 Gerald Clear Medal winner Corey Watt is out for the season for the Saints with a broken thumb.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 3.3 7.10 8.12 10.13 (73)
Barellan Two Blues 3.0 5.2 7.4 9.6 (60)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 3, C.Winter 2, B.Keith 2, E.Winter 1, Z.Delaney 1, J.May 1; Barellan Two Blues: R.Irvin 2, S.Ellis 2, R.Conlan 2, W.Maguire 1, K.Stockton 1, J.Hillman 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: K.Flack, C.Winter, J.Flood, X.lyons, I.Crouch, B.Keith; Barellan Two Blues: J.Whyte, B.Cleaver, M.Irvin, E.Cody, H.McKenzie, L.Irvin
