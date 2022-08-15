Kangaroos chase more momentum ahead of finals

Kangaroos are looking to extend their strong run of form leading into finals with a tough hit out against Albury on Saturday.
The Wagga side made it six straight wins, and eight of their last nine, after a 46-4 victory over an understrength Gundagai outfit at Equex Centre.
The big scoreline came even after coach David Warburton offered up some reinforcements.
"They looked like forfeiting and only had about nine players but I said to just come across and whatever happens, you could beat us or not, we will make a game of it so after we started the game and got two quick tries in I went and approached their coach and asked if he wanted to use some of our players," Warburton said.
"I gave them Sophie Gaynor, Jordan Delaney and Megan Porter and it made it a game.
"We still scored some good tries but Sophie made it hard for us at times, and was probably by far their best player."
Lauren Jolliffe put in a big display, crossing for five tries in the victory.
Warburton continues to be impressed with her efforts, especially after travelling back from university in Canberra to play.
"Lauren is improving all the time," he said.
"She didn't start with us at the beginning of the year because of uni but she's been very consistent and is probably the most consistent trainer. She's really maturing."
Warburton is now hoping the side can complete their build up to finals with the Albury clash.
The Thunder are a place behind them after a 26-8 win over Junee at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
"We really want to put in a good performance this week as Albury is going to be hard," Warburton said.
"They've got some good players and a good coach so they will come over ready for a good game.
"They were hard in the first round so I'm expecting a tough match. We really need to stand up to show we are a top-three side."
Meanwhile Young are back into fifth place but will need to upset second-placed Temora after the Dragons took a 18-0 win over Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
With the Blues having the bye to finish the second their points differential will be enough to move past the Cherrypickers again unless they can cause a boilover at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
