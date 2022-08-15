The Daily Advertiser

Kangaroos chase more momentum ahead of finals

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 15 2022 - 7:12am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE FLY: Lauren Jolliffe makes a break before going on to score one of her five tries as Kangaroos dominated Gundagai on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Kangaroos are looking to extend their strong run of form leading into finals with a tough hit out against Albury on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.