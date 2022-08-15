Wagga City out to book in first place in grand final

Wagga City are determined to hit back from their lone loss this season to secure their place in the grand final.
The Boiled Lollies have only lost once in the last three years, when Waratahs pulled off a surprise 37-27 victory at Conolly Rugby Complex last month
Advertisement
However revenge isn't their focus ahead of the semi-final showdown at the same venue on Saturday.
Instead Wagga City are just looking to capitalise on a strong period for the club after securing a third straight minor premiership.
"We're just looking at keeping the processes, staying positive and enjoying our footy, which we have been," coach James Beaufils said.
"It should be a good game on the weekend."
Wagga City have won their last three games since, including a 41-5 win over Tumut on Saturday.
READ MORE
Beaufils used the clash to test out a couple of different combinations.
It's made the task of finalising his side that bit harder.
Tom Blanch and Tom Turukawa are among those expected to return however winger John Vakatalai will miss the clash after being blue carded against the Bulls.
Nemi Luvuivae was yellow carded for his tackle on Vakatalai.
"We had a few new combinations and players we were trying out and rested a few guys after a long season," Beaufils said.
"It is good to be able to draw on a good squad of 25 to 30 to play some decent games.
"Some players won't be getting much time, others will be getting more than they probably expected just from the good season they've had but even to pick our 25 means it's a pretty experienced bench that we've got."
Waratahs launched out to an 22-0 lead, with Beaufils one of two City players yellow carded, when the two teams last met.
Wagga City wore down some of their buffer, but Beaufils is looking to see a start more like the one they put on the Bulls this time around.
"Ups and downs happen in grade footy and now we have to make sure we start the first five minutes of the game and keep rolling on from there," he said.
Advertisement
"(Last time) we didn't switch on for the first five and it's hard when you have 12 first graders out from a game to back up.
"We started against Tumut by scoring 17 points in the first seven minutes and that's what we want to keep going this week.
"We want a big opening and a bang as I think that will be where it is won and lost."
The clash between the two rivals is the last of a busy day of rugby union with eight finals to be played across the two grounds.
Wagga City and Waratahs will play at 3.30pm, following the elimination final between Griffith and Ag College, which will kick off at 1.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.