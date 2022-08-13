Waratahs lock up second with big win

Waratahs are one win away from a grand final appearance after securing second spot with a 58-12 win over CSU.
Needing one point to move back Griffith and set up a showdown with Wagga City on Saturday, Waratahs did a lot more than that.
Advertisement
Coming off two strong wins before two byes, coach Jonno Andreou was pleased to see the side hadn't lost any momentum.
"For win for us means we finish second but it is more important to have that momentum going in," Andreou said.
"The guys played really well and put a few points on CSU but showed we can stick to our structures after having a few weeks off.
"It's actually been really good with some guys having a run in seconds so we haven't lost any momentum."
Former Australian seven players Matt McTaggart made a cameo appearance for Waratahs, scoring a try off a pass from older brother Gerard while Lachie Day scored a hat-trick.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.