Waratahs lock up second with big win

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated August 13 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
SURPRISE APPEARANCE: Former Australian sevens player Matt McTaggart was called onto the wing for Waratahs at Beres Ellwood Oval. on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Waratahs are one win away from a grand final appearance after securing second spot with a 58-12 win over CSU.

