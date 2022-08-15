CSU have finished on top of a compact ladder in Southern Inland's women's competition and now they want to translate that into the ultimate success.
Heading into the clash with Waratahs needing a win to move past Griffith, and stay ahead of their crosstown rivals, CSU were able to handle the wet conditions at Beres Ellwood Oval better on Saturday.
Reddies edged ahead through tries to Ellen McIntyre and Suititi before Amy Fowler got Waratahs on the board with the last play of the day.
Coach Andy Bedford was particularly pleased with the team's defence.
"It was a very tight game, a pretty physical game in very wet, slippery conditions," Bedford said.
"It was a bit of a scrumfest at times, it was very forward orientated game.
"We scored the first two tries and they scored on the last play of the game, which was the most pleasing thing for me.
"Never did I think we could potentially hold them scoreless and we nearly did. It was really impressive."
After leaving their run too late to missing out on the finals last year, it has been a return to form for CSU.
They've only lost twice this season, once midway through the year to Waratahs, and then two-point loss to Griffith last month.
Bedford is looking forward to the opportunity of having two cracks at making it through to another grand final if required.
"It was massive as we knew we had to do whatever we had to to get in that top two," he said.
"That was the job that we needed to get done and to the girls' credit they did that really well."
Biola Dawa had another big game while Ivy Merlehan and Dana Seward were also good contributors.
CSU will now tackle Griffith for the first place in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The Blacks come into the clash after going through the entire season half of the season unbeaten, including a 24-22 win over Reddies on July 16.
Meanwhile Waratahs need to bounce back and get the better of Ag College to keep their season alive.
Only two points separated the two sides in their last clash, with Waratahs taking a 24-22 win on July 23.
Ag College comes into the clash with winning form after taking a 27-10 win over Albury on Saturday with Sarah Noonan crossing for a double.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
